Government approves non-practising allowance for in-service doctors

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
August 23, 2021 12:21:48 am
The Gujarat government will provide non-practicing allowance (NPA) to in-service doctors and teachers at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) medical colleges in the state as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.
Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel made the announcement in a social media post and termed it as a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
