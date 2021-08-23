scorecardresearch
Government approves non-practising allowance for in-service doctors

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel made the announcement in a social media post and termed it as a gift on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

August 23, 2021 12:21:48 am
The Gujarat government will provide non-practicing allowance (NPA) to in-service doctors and teachers at the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS) medical colleges in the state as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

