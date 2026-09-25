Goldy Brar gang operative caught hiding in Ahmedabad: ‘He wanted to start a new life’
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection of Crime Branch, Ahmedabad) Ajit Rajian told this newspaper that Gujarat Police acted on an input from Delhi Police that Aarif was on the run and hiding in Ahmedabad.
He came to Ahmedabad to disappear. Aarif alias ‘Pistol’, a suspected foot soldier of the Goldy Brar gang wanted in more than 11 serious criminal cases, was allegedly preparing to start a new life as an autorickshaw driver when a joint team of Gujarat and Delhi police tracked him to Vejalpur and arrested him in the early hours of Thursday.
The arrest followed a coordinated operation involving the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, Ahmedabad Rural Special Operations Group (SOG) and Delhi Police, which had been tracking Aarif across multiple locations. Police said Aarif repeatedly changed his place of residence and concealed his identity to evade law enforcement agencies.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection of Crime Branch, Ahmedabad) Ajit Rajian told this newspaper that Gujarat Police acted on an input from Delhi Police that Aarif was on the run and hiding in Ahmedabad.
“Delhi Police gave us an input that he was hiding in Ahmedabad. He has no footprint in Gujarat but came here to conceal his identity and to hide temporarily while he was on the run. We learnt that a relative of his in Muzaffarnagar had previously worked in Gujarat and directed him here through his contacts. Aarif wanted to drive an auto and live here under a concealed identity,” Rajian told The Indian Express.
Aarif, police said, had been constantly moving between Ahmedabad city and rural areas, requiring a joint operation by the SOG, DCB and rural police. “The surveillance eventually narrowed his movements to Vejalpur, where a joint team intercepted him around 2.30 am on Thursday. He was a foot soldier of the Goldy Brar gang and is an accused in several serious cases. We handed him over to Delhi Police on Thursday,” Rajian said.
Police said Aarif was wanted in cases involving allegations of attempted murder, firing and extortion. Investigators suspect he served as an operational link for an organised crime network associated with Brar and helped execute threats and extortion demands on the ground.
Brar, whose actual name is Satinderjit Singh, has been linked by Indian agencies to organised crime networks and was designated a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in 2024. Investigators have also linked his network to extortion and violent crime cases.
Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues.
Expertise:
Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including:
Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground.
Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure.
Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case).
Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions.
Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More