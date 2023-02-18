scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Golden period of Modi will be part of history curriculum in future: Mandaviya

In a speech spread over 90 minutes, the Union minister touched upon a number of issues including his recent visit to World Economic Forum at Davos.

Pointing out that India was a “big country with 1.3 billion population and was growing at 7 percent”, Mandaviya said, “The world sees India as a market. (Express Photo)
Claiming that “golden period of Prime Minister Narendra Modi” will be part of history curriculum in future, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said future generations will take pride that their fathers and forefathers were supporters of Modi and his government.

“Didn’t we used to study the golden age of Chandragupta Maurya in history. It was part of syllabus when I used to study and it is still being taught. Our new generation — third and fourth generation from now — when they will learn the political history of India, they will study about the golden period of Narendra Modi,” said Mandaviya while speaking about the Union budget 2023-24 at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in Ahmedabad.

“What was the kind of economic reforms that took place in the golden period of Narendra Modi; there will be references to Covid-19 management, country’s growing economy, surgical strikes (against Pakistan), foreign policy and quotes from across the world praising India,” he told an audience largely comprising students and chartered accountants.

“During that time, they (future generations) will be taking pride that our fathers and forefathers were supporters of Modi and were associated with Modi government,” he said adding that the contributions made for building a “New India” will be remembered by future generations.

“Few days ago I had headed Indian delegation to Davos… This was the fourth time I was going as a representative of the Government of India. The first time I went, India featured only at a few places in the talks… When I went the third time, the discussions revolved around India’s best management during the Covid-19 pandemic and this time, the discussion was on India being best investment destination,” Mandaviya said.

Pointing out that India was a “big country with 1.3 billion population and was growing at 7 percent”, Mandaviya said, “The world sees India as a market.”
The minister said he no longer tells world leaders and business entities to invest in India. “I tell them that the Indian companies are capable and if you want to invest then enter into a joint venture. If you have the technology, then bring it. India has the market,” he said adding that the purchasing power of Indians was increasing and middle class was growing.

Mandaviya also recalled how Narendra Modi as chief minister of Gujarat wanted to begin a RO-RO service between Dahej and Ghogha located across the Gulf of Khambhat.

“When I became the shipping minister, I held a review and asked officials why the RO-Ro service was not a success. I was told that the every month 8000 tonnes of silt from Narmada used to come at Dahej terminal. If this silt had to be removed, then every year it would cost Rs 70-80 crore on dredging. So the project was shelved,” he said narrating how Hazira located near Dahej was later chosen for Ro-Ro ferry service operations.

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 22:53 IST
