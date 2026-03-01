Golden hour in cyber crime cases too, call police as soon as possible: Gujarat DGP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Stating that there is a “golden hour” in cyber crime cases, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K L N Rao on Sunday urged people to contact police helpline 1930 as soon as they realise that they have become victims of cyber frauds.
“In cyber fraud cases, there is a golden hour. The faster the police receive the call, the faster we can work on it and the chances of recovery (of money) go up. I urge people to call 1930 helpline as soon as they realise they have become victims of cyber frauds,” Rao said.
“In cyber crimes, the money (proceeds of crime) gets transferred in multiple layers of bank accounts within hours. We have returned Rs 50 crore to victims. Calling the police at the earliest will increase the chances of getting back the money when it is transacted in the first layer, otherwise it becomes more and more difficult,” the DGP explained.
He was speaking at a press conference in Rajkot where he attended the Regional Crime Conference of police jurisdictions in Saurashtra including Rajkot City, Rajkot Range, Bhavnagar Range and Junagadh Range.
During his Rajkot visit, the DGP also visited the Jangleshwar area where the civic body carried out a demolition drive on the Aji riverbed, during which around 1,500 illegal structures were demolished. Rao also attended the closing ceremony of the 14th Open Gujarat Football Tournament.
Hoax bomb threats
Rao said that the frequent hoax bomb threats to schools, courts and government buildings in the state were discussed at the Regional Crime Conference and that the police were working on reaching the perpetrators who used Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in other countries to send such threats. “Our teams are working on it along with the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and hope to solve the issue soon,” he said.
The DGP said that one of the main focuses of the conference was crime rates and police turnout times in response to calls. He said, “In Rajkot city, the turnout time has gone down from 12-14 minutes earlier to 7 minutes. The times have also been cut in half in other districts.”
Other areas of discussion included coastal security, drug seizures and fatal road accidents.
Football tourney
Rao attended the closing ceremony of the 14th Open Gujarat Day-Night Rajkot City Police & Jyoti CNC Challenge Cup-2026. Incidentally, the tournament, which saw participation of 13 teams from February 22 to March 1, was started by Rao in 2012 when he was the Additional Commissioner of Police in Rajkot.
Ara FC won the final 2-1 against Income Tax Ahmedabad. Rao handed over the trophy and a cash prize of Rs1 lakh to the winners. Income Tax Ahmedabad received a purse of Rs 50,000.
Speaking to The Indian Express on his connection to the tournament, said, “The initial tournament was inaugurated by me when I was an Additional CP in Rajkot. Today, I happened to be in Rajkot and they invited me, so I participated in the closing ceremony.”
Earlier, there used to be multiple police football teams but this year, only one team of the Gujarat Police participated in the tournament. Asked about this, Rao said, “In the coming days we will try to make sure there are more teams.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram