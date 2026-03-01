Golden hour in cyber crime cases too, call police as soon as possible: Gujarat DGP

The DGP said that one of the main focuses of the conference was crime rates and police turnout times in response to calls

Stating that there is a “golden hour” in cyber crime cases, Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K L N Rao on Sunday urged people to contact police helpline 1930 as soon as they realise that they have become victims of cyber frauds.

“In cyber fraud cases, there is a golden hour. The faster the police receive the call, the faster we can work on it and the chances of recovery (of money) go up. I urge people to call 1930 helpline as soon as they realise they have become victims of cyber frauds,” Rao said.

“In cyber crimes, the money (proceeds of crime) gets transferred in multiple layers of bank accounts within hours. We have returned Rs 50 crore to victims. Calling the police at the earliest will increase the chances of getting back the money when it is transacted in the first layer, otherwise it becomes more and more difficult,” the DGP explained.