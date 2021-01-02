Gold worth Rs 1.78 cr looted outside Air Force Headquarters in Ahmedabad

Three unidentified assailants looted gold worth Rs 1.78 crore from two persons associated with courier companies near the Air Force Headquarters in Ahmedabad on December 31.

According to police, Vidhyadhar Sharma, a resident of Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad and Jagdish Prasad Chaudhary, both associated with two courier companies, were assaulted around 3:25 am on December 31 near the Air Force Headquarters main gate in Meghaninagar as they were on their way to Air Cargo Complex near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport.

They were riding a motorcycle, delivering 27 parcels of gold and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.78 crore when they were attacked and waylaid by three assailants with wooden sticks who later looted them.

Sharma is a partner in Jai Mataji Logistics courier company while Chaudhary works in Bright Logistics Courier Company and was carrying nine parcels of gold from Rakjot.

According to Sharma, he and Chaudhary had started their journey around 3:10 am on December 31.

“Jagdish had arrived at the SVPI airport after midnight on December 31 and I had gone to pick him up. He stayed at my place in Sardarnagar for half an hour where we counted the 27 parcels and then set off around 3 10 am for Air Cargo complex as we had to sent the courier through Spice Jet flight to Delhi at 6 am,” said Sharma in his complaint.

“As we were riding on the motorcycle, three unidentified men stopped our bike around 100 metres from the Air Force HQ gate and started assaulting us with sticks. We fell from the motorcycle and they then snatched our bags. We have received fractures in our hands due to the attack. The perpetrators appeared to be in their thirties and had handkerchiefs on their faces (sic),” Sharma added.

Taking cognizance, police have booked a case against three unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery), 325 (causing grievous hurt) and 324 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons).

“We have made multiple teams to hunt for the accused and using technical surveillance and human intelligence, we will soon catch the culprits,” said a police officer at Meghaninagar police station.