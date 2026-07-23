Gold paste in shirt collars: 2 Maharashtra men held at Ahmedabad airport

The Customs department in Ahmedabad on Wednesday said they have apprehended two passengers from Maharashtra while they were trying to smuggle 129.18 grams of gold worth Rs19.48 lakh in paste form by hiding it under their shirt collars.

They were apprehended at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. While one is a resident of Mumbai, the other hails from Ulhasnagar.

A statement from the department said, “Acting on specific intelligence received from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Ahmedabad Customs, intercepted two male passengers who arrived from Dubai at Ahmedabad on July 22 by Flight No. 6E-1478.”