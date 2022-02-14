Gohil seeks judicial probe into loan fraud, slams Vibrant Gujarat

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a case against Gujarat-based ship-building company ABG Shipyard Limited for fraudulent loan default to banks to the tune of Rs 22,842 crore, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Shaktisinh Gohil on Sunday demanded for a judicial inquiry and slammed the “Vibrant Gujarat” summit of BJP-led state government.

At a press conference in Ahmeabad Sunday, Gohil said, “The ABG Company and its subsidiaries have been participating in Vibrant Gujarat summits from 2003 to 2015 where their owners were among the chief guests sharing the dais with the chief minister. The Gujarat government had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth crores of rupees with ABG Shipyard and using it as a certificate of endorsement, the company had impressed the banks and done fraud against them.”

“Since 2003, Congress has played its part as opposition by warning against the MoU as its owner Rishi Agarwal had taken citizenship of Singapore and that there was a possibility of a loss of crores of rupees of state government. The Essar company is close to ABG and with the connivance of bank officials, such a massive fraud was done.”

The Congress leader said, “We demand a judicial inquiry in the case to ensure that the real culprits are caught. The people of Gujarat are closely watching… just for political benefit, the government should not protect the real culprits,” he added.

Slamming the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Gohil said, “Gujarat was the number one state in investment and progress in India back in early 90s when Congress was in power… Since 2003, the Vibrant Gujarat summit has been synonmous with hogwash on paper.”