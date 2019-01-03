Ahmedabad: Shaktisinh Gohil ‘closes chapter’ after Vijay Rupani replies to legal notices

Senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil, who had sent legal notices to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for allegedly blaming him for the violence against north Indian migrant workers, on Wednesday said that he was “closing the chapter”.

“Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has given reply to the legal notices….He replied that he has not released news against me nor managed the release in any way,” Gohil, who is the Congress’ in-charge for Bihar, tweeted.

“CM in the reply has also stated (he) had no intention to cause any damage to my prestige,” Gohil tweeted.

He also tweeted a letter he sent to the chief minister. “I close this chapter now….With this reply of yours, I expect that in future you will take special care when you will speak in public. This is because you carry the responsibility of the office of the Chief Minister of Gujarat,” Gohil said in the letter.

Gohil had sent two legal notices to Rupani after the Chief Minister allegedly blamed him for the incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking migrant workers.

On October 16, Rupani had said in Lucknow that “the Congress in-charge of Bihar” was responsible for the attacks on migrants in Gujarat.

The BJP had earlier accused Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor for inciting violence against migrant workers. While Gohil is the Congress in-charge for Bihar, Thakor is its “in-charge secretary” in that state.

Gohil issued a legal notice on October 18 and another notice on December 10. Gohil had demanded a rebuttal of the allegations by the CM and threatened of “civil and criminal proceedings against him if he failed to give an explanation’’.

Gujarat witnessed several incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking migrant workers in October last year after a 14-month-old girl was raped in Sabarkantha district allegedly by a man hailing from Bihar.