Gohil: Centre should bring body of Gujarat fisherman from Pakistan

CONGRESS LEADER Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday demanded that the Central government take cognisance of death on February 3 of a 44-year-old Gujarat fisherman who was lodged in a jail in Pakistan and make efforts to get Pakistan to repatriate his mortal remains.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Gohil said that the said fisherman, Nanu Kamaliya, a native of Vasoj village in Una taluka of Gir Somnath district, was apprehended by Pakistan along with five others on December 9, 2018.

Gohil, who is elected to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, added that Kamaliya’s prison term ended on January 16, 2019, yet he continued to languish in jail and eventually died on February 3 this year. Fifty days on, his mortal remains have not been repatriated, the MP said.

“This fisherman, Nanu Ram Kamaliya, died in Pakistan’s custody on February 3… Through you (Rajya Sabha chairman), I request the government to take note of how human rights are violated there. Pakistan Marine (Security Force) apprehends our fishermen even if they cross over to the Pakistan side (of the border) by a mistake,” he added.

Gohil also cited the case of Jayanti Solanki (53), a fisherman from Sutrapada taluka of Gir Somnath who died in a Karachi jail on December 24, 2021.

“It took 46 days for our government to bring his body back… Fishermen don’t want to cross our border. They cross over inadvertently… If you can’t bring them back alive, at least get their bodies repatriated at the earliest,” said the Congress MP, urging the Central government to bring Kamaliya’s mortal remains back to Gujarat.

The MP said that 580 Indian fishermen, majority of them from Gujarat, were languishing in Pakistan jail as of date.

Balu Sosa, who runs Samudra Shramik Suraksha Sangh, a Kodinar-based NGO working for welfare of fishermen, said that Kamaliya was working as a crew on board Rajkamal, a fishing trawler owned by one Razak Kureshi and registered in Veraval of Gir Somnath. “We got the news of his death on February 3 and got confirmation from sources about it on February 3,” said Sosa.

Youngest among two brothers and three sisters, Kamaliya was divorcee without any children and was living with his nephew Bijal. “We also got the news on February 3 via some messages. Since then, I have sought help of fishermen leaders and offices of Gujarat fisheries department. But all they are saying is that they have no official information about my uncle’s death,” says 37-year-old Bijal who works as a cook in a hotel.

Jatin Desai, a Mumbai-based peace activist who has served as the secretary of the Indian chapter of Pakistan-India People’s Forum for Peace and Democracy said that Kamaliya died in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in Karachi.

“It is appalling that family members of poor fisherman have to wait for weeks even to receive mortal remains… Of the 577 Indian fishermen in Pakistan custody, 14 completed their prison terms in 2018 and 152 others in 2019. They should be released immediately,” said Desai.

An official Gujarat fisheries department said, “We have not received any communication from the Government of India in this regard. However, his nationality was verified soon after his arrest.”