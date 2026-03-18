Godown keeper sells LPG cylinders worth Rs 17L; held

Jhagadiya inspector G I Rathod said, “On the basis of the complaint, we arrested the accused godown keeper, Piyush Gamit, on Tuesday, who had been working in the godown for 13 years. We are trying to dig out information from the accused to find out whom has he sold the cylinders to.”

A godown keeper was Tuesday arrested for allegedly selling 954 LPG cylinders worth Rs 17.57 lakh stored in tthe facility located in Jhagadiya area here and thereby causing their storage, police said.

The move came after an individual from Surat who runs a gas agency in Jhagadiya, Bharuch and had taken the warehouse on rent lodged a police complaint after noticing the missing LPG cylinders.

As per the details, Digivijay Valvi, the agency operator, questioned the employee, Piyush Gamit, who hails from Nikoli in Bharuch, regarding the shortage.

Valvi then went to the police and lodged a complaint against the godown keeper on Monday night. Police registered an offence under BNS 316(3) (criminal breach of trust).