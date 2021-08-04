Brother of Godhra train carnage convict booked for forged papers to secure parole

The Vadodara central jail authorities have registered a case against the brother of a convict of the 2002 Sabarmati train carnage, Salim alias Salman Zarda who is on death row, for allegedly submitting fake solvency certificates to obtain a high court order granting him parole in June. In the FIR lodged at Raopura police station in Vadodara, judicial jailor Narendra Rathod has said that Zarda’s brother Ayub submitted fake solvency certificates of two guarantors to complete the process of the 21-day parole granted by the Gujarat High Court to the convict in June.

The FIR, lodged late on Tuesday evening, states that as per the HC order of June 16, Zarda was granted 21 days (three weeks) of parole without police escort. The HC, however, asked for a surety of Rs 1 lakh to be deposited before the jail authorities for the parole to Zarda, who is on death row in the case of the 2002 Godhra train burning. The court also directed Zarda to furnish two guarantors with a surety of Rs 1 lakh each. According to Rathod’s complaint to the police, the HC had given Zarda 15 days to furnish the parole bond and the guarantors.

“On June 30, between 11.20 am and 12.20 pm, Zarda’s brother Ayub Yusuf Zarda came to the jail to complete the process and sign the formal documents for securing Zarda’s release on parole for 21 days. He brought along the solvency certificates of two persons Kanti Dalpat Vasava and Iqbal Mohammad Belim. Vasava’s certificate was dated June 23, 2021, and Belim’s June 25, 2021. When he was asked for a copy of his Aadhaar card to complete the deposit of Rs 1 lakh ordered by the court, he told the officials that he had left his Aadhaar card at the gate of the central jail, where one has to deposit the mobile phones. He told the officer that he would bring the Aadhar card from the gate in a few minutes and left the office. When he did not return for a long time, the officials checked with the main gate and learned that he had checked out with his belongings at 12.20 pm,” Rathod has said in his complaint.

Thereafter, the jail authorities examined the documents that Ayub had left behind during the incomplete submission, which included the two solvency certificates of Vasava and Belim. Rathod has said that although the court order required the guarantors to submit a surety bond of only Rs 1 lakh each, the solvency certificate submitted was of Rs 15 lakh and 10 lakh respectively.

Rathod has said, “We grew suspicious of the certificates since the amount guaranteed was too much. On the same day, June 30, 2021, we officially wrote letters to the mamlatdar and executive magistrate of Godhra to verify the two solvency certificates of Vasava and Belim. On July 1, the Godhra authorities replied that the certificates of Vasava and Belim were not issued by the district office and there was no record or registration of the document numbers. Therefore, both the documents were forged.”

The Vadodara jail authorities submitted a report citing the facts of the forged documents to the Gujarat High Court on July 2, Rathod said. The Jailor asked the police to book Ayub in a case of willingly conspiring and forging documents to help a convict escape from the jail premises. Accordingly, the Raopura police station has booked Ayub under various sections of the IPC.

Zarda has a history of cases against him. In January 2020, the crime branch had busted an illegal mobile phone network running inside the prison city police, allegedly operated by Salim Zarda. The police arrested eight persons including Zarda, who allegedly used to take Rs 50 to Rs 100 from jail inmates for making calls from his mobile phones.

In November 2014, Zarda had jumped parole sought on the pretext of repairing the roof of his home in Godhra and had been on the run until February 2015. He was also booked in a truck loot case in Vapi in 2014.