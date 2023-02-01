Godhra train burning case convict who jumped parole held

The Narmada district police have nabbed Salim Zarda alias Salman, a life-term convict in the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, who jumped parole in October 2022, in a case of theft at a godown in the district.

Zarda and three others have also been accused of operating an organised racket to commit theft of industrial products from godowns and trucks transporting the items.

According to a release from the Narmada police, the Local Crime Branch of the district chanced upon the gang while probing a theft at an agro-business centre in the jurisdiction of Amletha police station in Narmada. Four arrested accused include Zarda, Mushtaq Ahmed Bhagliya, Mustakim Ahmed Peerkha, and Farid Hussain Qureshi, while four others are absconding.

The Narmada police said that the accused, called the “Tadpatri gang”, operated by committing theft from goods trucks parked on deserted streets on state and national highways during the night by tearing open the tarpaulin sheets covering the goods.

“They also similarly broke into the small godowns on state and national highways, taking advantage of the deserted streets… They are also involved in stealing expensive construction material from government project sites,” the release said.

Narmada police confirmed that Zarda has 16 cases against him including five cases at Raopura police station in Vadodara filed by the authorities of the Vadodara Central Jail during his stay there. Police said that Zarda was shifted to Ahmedabad Central Jail last year and was granted seven days of parole from October 10, 2022, to October 30, 2022. Thereafter, he joined his gang comprising accused from Godhra, Kheda and Ahmedabad to commit theft.

The Narmada police began investigating the theft at the Agro Business Park where the gang broken into two weeks ago and stole a battery-operated pump and petrol boat machine used to spray pesticides.

“Based on the CCTV footage, the officers spotted a maroon-coloured truck carrying the stolen items. With the help of pocket cop and e-GujCop, the owner of the truck was identified,” the release said. The trail led the police to Mushtaq Bhagliya, who was a history-sheeter and wanted criminal in various cases of theft.

“Through human intelligence, the team learnt that Bhagliya was the mastermind of the notorious Tadpatri gang and tipped off other accused about theft to be committed along the state and national highways in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana… The gang would then bring the stolen items to smaller cities and towns and sell them. They would also similarly commit thefts at godowns,” the release said.

Bhagliya has been booked in 13 other cases in Gujarat and Maharashtra state in cases of theft. Zarda, who was convicted in the Sabarmati Express carnage had been handed the death penalty by the trial court in March 2011. At present, he is serving a life sentence at Ahmedabad Central Jail.