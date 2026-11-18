Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, wi... Read More
Seven convicts serving life terms in the 2002 Sabarmati train burning case will remain out of prison for three more weeks as the Gujarat High Court has extended their parole after the state government failed to decide on their applications seeking a remission of sentence.
The convicts – Mehboob Popa, Mehboob Latifo, Jabir Binyamin Bahera, Ramjani Binyamin Bahera, Shokat Bibino, Siraj Meda and Anwar Meda – approached the High Court for an extension of their four-month parole, granted in June and July this year.
Justice DN Ray heard the convicts’ applications on Tuesday. Opposing the parole extension pleas, the government counsel submitted that the remission applications are under consideration. The court, however, observed that authorities cannot keep remission applications pending and oppose convicts’ request for parole extension. The court orally observed it was “not their fault” that the government had not yet taken a decision.
In its July 1, 2026 order, the Gujarat High Court directed state authorities to reconsider the convicts’ applications seeking remission of sentence and take an appropriate decision “as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of four months” from the receipt of the order.
Taking note of the convicts’ long incarceration, the court also ordered their release on parole for four months or until the state authorities decided their remission applications, whichever was earlier.
These seven are among the 31 people serving life sentences for burning a coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra railway station on February 28, 2002. Fifty-nine passengers, including kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya, were killed in the incident. The convicts’ earlier applications for remission were rejected a year ago, and they have now applied again.