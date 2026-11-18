Seven convicts serving life terms in the 2002 Sabarmati train burning case will remain out of prison for three more weeks as the Gujarat High Court has extended their parole after the state government failed to decide on their applications seeking a remission of sentence.

The convicts – Mehboob Popa, Mehboob Latifo, Jabir Binyamin Bahera, Ramjani Binyamin Bahera, Shokat Bibino, Siraj Meda and Anwar Meda – approached the High Court for an extension of their four-month parole, granted in June and July this year.

Justice DN Ray heard the convicts’ applications on Tuesday. Opposing the parole extension pleas, the government counsel submitted that the remission applications are under consideration. The court, however, observed that authorities cannot keep remission applications pending and oppose convicts’ request for parole extension. The court orally observed it was “not their fault” that the government had not yet taken a decision.