Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM to virtually inaugurate revamped Godhra railway station on July 17

The redevelopment forms part of Indian Railways' nationwide programme to modernise stations by upgrading passenger infrastructure while improving accessibility and operational efficiency. (File photo)

A newly developed second entrance at the Godhra railway station is set to open for passengers as part of a Rs 7 crore redevelopment project under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to virtually inaugurate the upgraded station on July 17.

The second entry, developed on the opposite side of the station, is aimed at improving passenger access and easing congestion by providing an alternative point of entry and exit. The facility comprises a 650-square-metre station building and a 1,500-square-metre circulating area designed to streamline pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The redevelopment forms part of Indian Railways’ nationwide programme to modernise stations by upgrading passenger infrastructure while improving accessibility and operational efficiency.