Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM to virtually inaugurate revamped Godhra railway station on July 17

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A newly developed second entrance at the Godhra railway station is set to open for passengers as part of a Rs 7 crore redevelopment project under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to virtually inaugurate the upgraded station on July 17.
The second entry, developed on the opposite side of the station, is aimed at improving passenger access and easing congestion by providing an alternative point of entry and exit. The facility comprises a 650-square-metre station building and a 1,500-square-metre circulating area designed to streamline pedestrian and vehicular movement.
The redevelopment forms part of Indian Railways’ nationwide programme to modernise stations by upgrading passenger infrastructure while improving accessibility and operational efficiency.
The station has also undergone extensive renovation, including a redesigned façade, an expanded concourse and a revamped entrance porch. Passenger facilities have also been upgraded with a dedicated waiting room for women, improved toilets, additional drinking water points, tactile paving for visually impaired commuters, digital passenger information systems and new signage.
Elevators have also been installed to improve access for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and passengers carrying luggage.
Outside the station, circulation areas have been expanded and approach roads upgraded to facilitate smoother movement of vehicles. The project also includes a dedicated two-wheeler parking area intended to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce congestion around the station premises.
According to Vadodara Divisional Railway Manager Raju Bhadke, the redevelopment is intended to improve passenger convenience while strengthening railway infrastructure in the region.
“The redevelopment of Godhra Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme reflects Indian Railways’ commitment to creating modern, passenger-centric infrastructure. The project has enhanced accessibility, upgraded passenger amenities and improved station facilities to provide a safer and more convenient travel experience,” Bhadke said.
The Godhra project is among a series of station redevelopment works being completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, through which Indian Railways is upgrading railway stations with improved passenger amenities, better accessibility and modern station infrastructure. The July 17 virtual inauguration is expected to mark the commissioning of the upgraded facilities, including the new second entrance, for public use.
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