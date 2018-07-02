Godhra: Muslims gift bikes to councillors who didn’t back BJP in municipality polls

Members of the Ghanchi Samaj along with the councillors who were felicitated at the event in Godhra, Sunday. (Express photo) Members of the Ghanchi Samaj along with the councillors who were felicitated at the event in Godhra, Sunday. (Express photo)

The 14 Independent councillors who did not side with the BJP in the elections to the post of president and vice-president in the Godhra municipality were felicitated by the local Muslims on Sunday.

Each of the 14 councillors — 13 Muslims and one Hindu — were given a two-wheeler from the money collected from the community at a function held at Polan Bazaar under the banner of Muslim Ghanchi Samaj. The event was attended by nearly 3,000 people.

“These councillors have always shown solidarity towards our minority community and have never been communally biased towards us. All the community members came together today to thank them and vowed to reduce crime, improve girl child education and work towards communal harmony,” said Firdos Kothi, president of Muslim Ghanchi Samaj.

One of the 14 councillors, Sanjay Soni, returned the two-wheeler and donated Rs 11,000 in a fund for education for children.

In the 44-member Godhra municipality, BJP has 18 councillors, while 25 are Independents and one from the Congress. In the last month’s election for the posts of president and vice-president, 12 Independent councillors from the minority community had backed the BJP, helping the latter to win both the posts. On the eve of the elections, people from the minority community had protested over reports that seven Independent Muslim councillors have sided with the BJP and have gone incommunicado.

