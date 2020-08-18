Godhra mosque is now a 50-bed Covid Care Centre 

The facility has patients from various villages of Godhra, Dahod and Jhalod taluka of the district availing treatment free of cost. (Express photo)

Interiors of a mosque where prayers echoed five times a day and the Islamic Study Centre associated to it where children would attend classes regularly are not the same anymore. The ground floor of Masjid-e-Adam in Godhra is now a 50-bed Covid care centre, under the care of Godhra Civil Hospital.

The facility was set up following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the district collector of Panchmahals and the trust of Masjid-e Adam. Out of total medical staffers at the Centre, fifty percent staff is from Godhra civil hospital, while local medical professionals from the community also pitch in.

The facility has patients from various villages of Godhra, Dahod and Jhalod taluka of the district availing treatment free of cost. Part of the mosque is open for devotees with strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines.

District Collector of Panchmahals, Amit Arora said, “There was a need for a dedicated Covid Care Centre in Godhra. When the proposal came to us, we sanctioned it. We are getting an average of 20 patients daily.”

The two-storey Masjid-e-Adam was constructed by residents of Mujawar road in Godhra five years ago with donations from trust members for daily namaz offerings and to run an Islamic Study Centre (madrasa).

Following the Covid-19 lockdown, the mosque and the madrasa were shut as per state government guidelines. However, the mosque reopened during Unlock-2.

Trustee of Masjid-e-Adam, Ishaq Patel, said, “After prayers on Friday (before the Covid-19 outbreak), even the madrasa hall used to be filled with people for prayers. The hall has been used for Islamic studies for children in the area. However, in view of the pandemic, we decided to turn the hall into a Covid care centre.”

The facility has a separate ward for women and includes five BiPap (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) facilities with 16 beds connected to oxygen lines. At present, there are 50 patients with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms at the centre, with authorities saying that patients are taken in irrespective of their caste or religion.

The hospital has two MD doctors, three MBBS doctors, seven BAMS and DHMS doctors, 25 nurses and other staffers. Patients are provided food by the Al Hayat Trust, formed by local doctors and members of the mosque.

Dr Zuber Mamji, secretary of the trust, said, “There was a need for (another) hospital as the civil hospital had only 100 beds. A few days ago, 150 beds were increased by local authorities. Patients first come to us and once they are examined, we take them to civil hospital for Covid-19 testing and treatment at the centre. We refer severe cases to the civil hospital. The treatment is given free of cost at the centre.”

“Till date, we have attended to 200 patients not only from Godhra, but also other villages, talukas and other districts, including Anand. Majority of the patients have fully recovered and were discharged. Only one patient died here so far,” he added.

