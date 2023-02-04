scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Goddess Sharda’s chariot halts for three days in Ahmedabad

The Koshur Samachar Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, an association of Kashmiri Pandits, welcomed Goddess Sharda's chariot during its halt in Ahmedabad Friday. The chariot by 'Save Sharda Committee Kashmir' began its journey from Sringeri in Karnataka on January 24 and is scheduled to have 13 halts, including Ahmedabad, before its final destination at LoC Teetwal in Kashmir at […]

Goddess Sharda's chariot halts for three days in Ahmedabad
The Koshur Samachar Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, an association of Kashmiri Pandits, welcomed Goddess Sharda’s chariot during its halt in Ahmedabad Friday.

The chariot by ‘Save Sharda Committee Kashmir’ began its journey from Sringeri in Karnataka on January 24 and is scheduled to have 13 halts, including Ahmedabad, before its final destination at LoC Teetwal in Kashmir at the newly built temple.

The idol is handed over by the Sringeri Sharda Mutt to the Save Sharda Committee. There are an estimated 250 registered Kashmiri Pandit families in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar under the body and an estimated 750 persons.

“The holy idol is the representation of the goddess of knowledge for the Kashmiri Pandit community. The idol is kept for darshan for three days before it recommences its onward journey to Jaipur on February 5,” said Suman Mattoo, vice president of the executive committee of Koshur Samachar Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 01:41 IST
