Goa resident held for 17-yr-old loot

The Ahmedabad City Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) on Wednesday arrested a resident of Goa for his alleged involvement in loot of 41 kilograms of silver ornaments from a trader in Ahmedabad 17 years ago.

According to police, Gomes D’souza was arrested by a team of DCB for allegedly committing a loot fof 41 kilograms of silver jewellery from trader Gunwant Dave outside Suvarnakala complex in Navrangpura of Ahmedabad in 2005.

“The accused Gomes was born in Ramol of Ahmedabad and he along with his accomplice Vijay Thakkar had committed a loot incident in 2005. Taking 41 kilograms of jewellery, D’souza left for Mumbai and finally settled in Panjam of Goa wherein he worked as a fisherman,” said a senior police officer at Ahmedabad DCB.

“He had remained at large for 17 years. Gomes had arrived in Ahmedabad last year December for a family function of his younger brother however he couldn’t leave for Goa due to rising Covid cases. We received information regarding his presence in Chandlodia area of Ahmedabad and a team arrested him,” the officer added.