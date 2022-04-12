GNLU Covid-19 cases up to 62, 50% of state’s active cases in Gandhinagar

Nine more cases were detected in Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) on Monday, during surveillance by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC). The active case tally at the varsity now stands at 62.

GMC declared GNLU a containment zone on April 8 and has continued conducting Covid tests on the campus premises since.

Among the 62 active Covid-19 cases, two are staffers, including one faculty member, while the remaining 60 to test positive are students. During Monday’s surveillance activity on campus, GMC conducted 130 rapid antigen tests, of which four tested positive for Covid-19, according to a release from the university.

Five others who had undergone RT-PCR tests over the previous two days, also tested positive after their results came on Monday.

Some of the samples of those who have tested positive so far, have also been sent to Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC), Gandhinagar, for genome sequencing, said Gandhinagar municipal commissioner Dr Dhavalkumar Patel, with results expected in “four to eight days”.

“So far we have sent 42 samples for genome sequencing (among the GNLU cases) of which we have received the results for 15, which were detected with the Omicron variant. We are expecting more results (from the remaining samples tomorrow as well,” said Dr Patel.

Two students are being treated in hospital facilities while the remaining cases have been isolated at the university guest house. The university in a release also added that as of Monday, testing has been completed for all students present on campus.

The release added, “Today, GNLU has declared ‘work from home’ for the rest of the week for faculty and staff to contain the further spread of infection. One employee from each department will attend the university while others will work from home.”

Gujarat has 148 active cases across the state, with Gandhinagar — city and rural jurisdictions combined — comprising 72 active cases.