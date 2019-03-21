GMRC MD resigns to take up Lokpal assignment

Managing director of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) I P Gautam, a retired IAS officer, resigned on Wednesday and will be joining as the non-judicial member of the newly-constituted Lokpal.

With the Model Code of Conduct in force, the government is not likely to announce his replacement immediately, and one of the directors on the board of the corporation is to be made in-charge, sources said.

Gautam, a 1986 batch officer who also holds a law degree, had retired as principal secretary of urban development in 2013.

Gautam was handed the reins of the Ahmedabad metro project by then chief minister Narendra Modi, after a Rs 213 crore scam was unearthed in the project. Gautam replaced tainted ex-IAS officer Sanjay Gupta who was allegedly behind the scam.