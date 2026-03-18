Driver at Ahmedabad hospital accused of filming woman patient in radiology wing

The police said they have begun an inquiry into the alleged privacy breach at the hospital (Image generated using AI).

The Ahmedabad police have begun an investigation into the actions of a driver engaged by GMERS Sola Medical College and Hospital for allegedly attempting to take a video of a woman patient in the radiology department of the hospital.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, saw the driver allegedly caught by the woman, leading to a confrontation at the ground floor of the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) building on March 17. The radiology department, which was earlier located in the old district hospital building, has been temporarily moved to the OPD building as the former is slated for demolition.

The Indian Express has learnt that the altercation had led to the involvement of the guards posted at the building, and the man was then taken to the police table located in the hospital. However, there had allegedly been a compromise, leading to no further information being passed on to either the hospital administration or the Sola police station.