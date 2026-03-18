Driver at Ahmedabad hospital accused of filming woman patient in radiology wing

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The Ahmedabad police have begun an investigation into the actions of a driver engaged by GMERS Sola Medical College and Hospital for allegedly attempting to take a video of a woman patient in the radiology department of the hospital.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, saw the driver allegedly caught by the woman, leading to a confrontation at the ground floor of the hospital’s outpatient department (OPD) building on March 17. The radiology department, which was earlier located in the old district hospital building, has been temporarily moved to the OPD building as the former is slated for demolition.
The Indian Express has learnt that the altercation had led to the involvement of the guards posted at the building, and the man was then taken to the police table located in the hospital. However, there had allegedly been a compromise, leading to no further information being passed on to either the hospital administration or the Sola police station.
However, Inspector K N Bhukan told the Indian Express that when the matter came to light on Wednesday morning, a police team had been dispatched to the hospital to locate the driver and the woman patient.
“We have begun a preliminary inquiry into the incident and are trying to locate and take statements from the woman patient as well as the driver. We will question them and see whether the woman would like to file a complaint in the matter,” said Inspector Bhukan.
Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent Dr Deepika Singhal Saxena told the Indian Express that she had written a letter to the dean’s office of the attached medical college regarding the incident.
While Dean Dr Jignasa Bhalodia was away on training on Wednesday, the Indian Express spoke to Additional Dean Dr Sunil Patani, who said, “We have received a letter from the hospital superintendent regarding the incident on March 17 to take further action. We will be looking into the incident.”
When asked about the man at the centre of this controversy, Dr Patani said, “The man is a contractual employee of the medical college who drives the SUV of the Preventive and Social Medicine Department during field visits of doctors to various health centres.”
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