GMDC gets nod to mine upto 135 m from lignite mine in Tadekeshwar

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forest approved an amendment to its environment clearance to the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC), a Gujarat government public undertaking unit enterprise, to mine up to a depth of 135 meters from its earlier approved depth of 94 meters from the lignite mines in Tadekeshwar of Surat district.

The South Gujarat Textile processing association welcomed the decision.

The GMDC is a leading mining enterprise selling largest lignite in the country.

Giving more details about the approval, Managing Director of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation , Roopwant Singh, said in a release, “The Lignite Mines in Tadkeshwar is strategically located in Surat, a large industrial belt. We have mined 0.68 mn Metric tons of lignite from the Tadkeshwar mines in 9MFY22 against 0.53 mn Metric tons in 9MFY21. This is indeed a good development and will help us cater to the constantly increasing demand-supply gap and the energy requirements in the state and across the country.”

“In the financial year of 2021-22, we had a production target of 86.63 lakh MT and we have achieved 65.64 lakh MT till 23rd January 2022. During the year 2021-22, lignite production at Bhavnagar mines achieved was 12.86 lakh MT, an increase of 7.92 lakh MT, as against 4.94 Lakh MT in 2020-21,” adds Roopwant Singh.

South Gujarat Textile Processing Association said, “We welcome the decision taken by Ministry of Environment and Forest as it will help the coal-based textile industry (processing units) of Surat. The industry has been facing shortage of coal last few months. Once the supply towards the demand is streamlined, the textile industry will be benefitted. Due to the shortage, the industry players purchases coal at higher rates.”