Gujarat suspends Surat medical college Microbiology department head over suicide of PG student after ‘ragging’

The accused doctors were booked under BNS Sections 127 (2) (whoever wrongfully confines any person), 352 (intentional insults intended to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 54 (person who helped or encouraged a crime is also present when it happens) and relevant sections of the Atrocity Act. (File Photo)

The Gujarat health department has suspended Dr Sumaiya Mulla, the head of Microbiology Department, Government Medical College, Surat, for 90 days in connection with the alleged suicide death of a first-year postgraduate medical student, Dr Harsh Pandya, on August 9.

Mulla has to spend her suspension period at Government Medical College, Vadodara, a government release said.

The health department also issued a show-cause notice to Surat Government Medical College (GMC) Dean Dr Jayesh Brahmabhatt.

Dr Pandya, a first-year Microbiology student, was found dead at his hostel room on the GMC campus on August 9. According to sources, two days before the suicide incident, all 10 students of the first-year Microbiology department, including Pandya, had gone to meet the head of the department, Dr. Sumaiya Mulla, to make a representation about alleged ragging by their seniors, but she was not available. These students later made representations to a faculty member, Dr Sangita Rajdev, and informed her about alleged ragging incidents. However, no steps had been taken, sources said.