GMC students continue protest as demands on relocation not met

Over 900 students of the Government Medical College (GMC) in Bhavnagar have been protesting for 24 days, opposing the decision to relocate them to the Government Leprosy Hospital premises for carrying out renovation works at a “dilapidated” GMC. The college dean said talks on a proposed arrangement at Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University is also under way.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students, under the aegis of Medical Students’ Association (MSA) of GMC, Bhavnagar, have made representations to Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on June27, president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the National Medical Commission (NMC) on July 13, and to the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on July 15.

According to MSA of GMC Bhavnagar, the students received an order dated June 18 from the dean’s office, intimating of the shifting plan. As part of the shifting plan, the dean’s office order states that “all teaching activities” will be conducted at the Leprosy Hospital, and “all clinical teaching activities” will be conducted at the Sir T Hospital campus.

In a communication dated July 4, Rushikesh Patel told Gujarat additional chief secretary of health Manoj Aggarwal to “take appropriate action as per the rules” with respect to students’ grievances, but the association members say there was no action till date.

The key grievances raised include that the “alternative arrangement is much worse than the existing system, unsanitary, unsafe”, which the students and faculties will have to use for the next 2-3 years.

It has also been pointed out that the Leprosy Hospital lacks basic facilities such as offices for dean and administrative work, reading rooms, classrooms, etc. It has also been pointed out that the new arrangement is nearly six kilometres away from the teaching hospital Sir T General Hospital and it is “difficult for students to arrive on time as well as return”.

The association is demanding that the existing relocation plan should be scrapped and the study should be continued in the existing space “till a suitable replacement is found or a new medical college is set up according to NMC guidelines near Sir T General Hospital and hostels”.

GMC Bhavnagar dean Dr HB Mehta said, “An alternate proposal was sent by the dean’s office to relocate to Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University and an in-principle approval was given one or two days ago. The matter is with the health department’s medical education division, which will coordinate with the education department to facilitate this arrangement.”