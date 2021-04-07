Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls: Congress manifesto promises modern schools, robust healthcare system

The Gujarat Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday promising modern schools, robust primary health care and taxation waiver to small businesses. (File)

Ahead of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, the Gujarat Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday promising modern schools, robust primary health care and taxation waiver to small businesses.

The GMC elections are scheduled for April 18 with Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party as main contenders.

In a press conference held in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, senior Congress leaders including interim leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani released the manifesto titled ‘Yours Amazing Gandhinagar’. The manifesto promises curb on commercialization of primary education in the city, setting up of free modern government schools, skill-based educational centres, end to contract system of government institute teachers, primary health care centre in each ward with free medication and consultation, a new multi-specialty hospital with 200 beds.

The manifesto also promises 50 to 100 per cent relief on property tax for small scale businesses and industries and to social, religious, educational and employment generation institutes in the city.

“The Congress party is committed towards the ideology of Gandhi… Congress has released its manifesto promising quality modern schooling, skill-based teaching, primary health care system in each ward, multi-specialty hospital and relief to small scale businesses in property tax. For women empowerment, we have also announced free travel for them in city buses,” said Dhanani.