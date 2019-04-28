Global software glitch: 5 Air India flights from Ahmedabad delayed for hours

A technical glitch in the check-in software of Air India on Saturday led to five flights being delayed, and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Air India officials at SVPI airport said three flights in the morning and two flights in the evening were delayed due to the technical snag in the company’s software. Around 600 passengers who were supposed to board the flights for both domestic and international travel at the airport had to wait for hours before boarding.

Air India’s CMD Ashwani Lohani was quoted as saying by PTI that the passenger service system software, which looks after check-in, baggage and reservation, did not work from 3.30 am to 8.45 am on Saturday. During this time period, thousands of Air India passengers were stranded at airports globally as staff was unable to issue a boarding pass to them.

Air India’s PSS is owned and managed by Atlanta-based SITA company.

The average number of flights that Air India group, which also includes subsidiaries Alliance Air and Air India Express, flies daily is around 674.

It is mostly the domestic flights that have been affected the most due to the software shutdown, Lohani said.

An Air India official at SVPI airport said, “The Delhi-bound flight, which was to take off around 7.10 am with 140 passengers, was delayed by six hours. Similarly, the Mumbai-bound flight, which was to take off around 7.20 am, was delayed by six hours. The Alliance Air flight for Hyderabad via Nasik, which was to take off at 11.10 am with 52 passengers, was delayed by three hours and 10 minutes. Similarly, in the evening, the Muscat via Mumbai flight, which was to take off around 7.10 pm, carrying 172 passengers, was delayed by five hours and 10 minutes, while the Delhi-bound flight to take off around 10.20 pm with 180 passengers was delayed by two hours.”

Over 150 flights of Air India and Alliance Air across the country were delayed on Saturday, and thousands of passengers’ travel plans were affected.