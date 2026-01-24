Global institutions view India as base for financial, tech operations: GIFT City CEO

Participating in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos for the first time, a Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) delegation leveraged the four-day global forum to position India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) as a scalable, regulation-ready destination for banking, capital markets, insurance, fintech, and advanced digital operations.

GIFT City’s MD and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul said, “India is at a defining stage in its economic journey, with global institutions increasingly viewing the country not just as a market, but as a base for sophisticated financial and technology operations. The discussions at Davos reflect growing confidence in GIFT City’s regulatory framework and operating environment, and its ability to offer global firms a competitive, internationally aligned platform within India’s jurisdiction to participate in the country’s long-term growth.”