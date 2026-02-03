‘Give up egos’ and lead a life guided by ‘devotion’: Gujarat CM at BAPS event

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended the concluding celebration of the 92nd birthday celebrations of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) or Swaminarayan sect held in Vadodara.

Speaking at the event, in honour of Mahant Swami, Gujarat Chief Minister stressed on the need to “give up egos” and lead a life guided by “devotion”, while mentioning the humility shown by former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam in “being seated at the feet of (Pramukh Swami)”. Patel said that faith and devotion of the seers had inspired mankind to follow the path of righteousness since times immemorial. “Our culture has been strengthened by the three pillars– saints, scriptures and temples. It is the strength of the seers and idols that has kept our ‘sanatan culture’ intact although there have been attacks on our centers of religious worship and faith…”