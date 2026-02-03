‘Give up egos’ and lead a life guided by ‘devotion’: Gujarat CM at BAPS event

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attended the concluding celebration of the 92nd birthday celebrations of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) or Swaminarayan sect held in Vadodara.
Speaking at the event, in honour of Mahant Swami, Gujarat Chief Minister stressed on the need to “give up egos” and lead a life guided by “devotion”, while mentioning the humility shown by former President of India Dr A P J Abdul Kalam in “being seated at the feet of (Pramukh Swami)”. Patel said that faith and devotion of the seers had inspired mankind to follow the path of righteousness since times immemorial. “Our culture has been strengthened by the three pillars– saints, scriptures and temples. It is the strength of the seers and idols that has kept our ‘sanatan culture’ intact although there have been attacks on our centers of religious worship and faith…”
MP CM Yadav, in his address, stressed on the significance of the “gurus” in Indian traditions and said that reverence of the “gurus” has kept the Indian culture alive in all ages. Yadav also drew parallels between MP and Gujarat, hailing the state as the land of freedom fighters as well as the home to “Lord Krishna’s sacred city of Dwarka.”
Yadav said, “The effort put in (by the BAPS sect) in creating awareness of culture and service to humans among children and youngsters through the various initiatives, is commendable… It is a matter of joy that the Guinness World Record of children reciting the Gita has been broken today here in Vadodara.”
Yadav was referring to the Guinness World Record set by the BAPS organisation of having 15,666 children aged three to 13 recite the complete Satsangiksha Granth, comprising 315 verses, in Sanskrit in one year. A letter written by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah was read on the occasion.
