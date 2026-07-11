Lion drags away 12-year-old boy trekking to Gujarat temple; route closed

What began as a sacred trek to Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Junagadh district turned into tragedy on Saturday when a 12-year-old boy was dragged away by a lion barely 50 steps into the trek, scaring pilgrims and forcing authorities to shut the route to one of the state’s busiest and most revered pilgrimage sites. The boy’s partial remains were found later.

Forest officials told The Indian Express that it was the first such attack on a pilgrim trekking to the famous temple in Girnar.

The victim, Mayur Chauhan, had travelled with his family from Modaj village in Kheda district to undertake the pilgrimage. According to eyewitnesses and relatives, the family had climbed only about 50 steps from the main entrance when the lion emerged from the darkness and attacked the child from behind.

Mayur’s uncle, Anilkumarsinh, said the animal grabbed the boy by the arm and escaped into the adjoining forest before stunned pilgrims could react. Despite frantic attempts to rescue him, only the child’s shoes, clothes, and partial remains were later recovered from the forest.

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‘It was dark, no one saw the lion’

An eyewitness said that a group of around 50 to 60 pilgrims began climbing around 5.45 am after staying overnight at Girnar. “We had barely crossed 50 steps when the lion suddenly appeared and carried away the child… It had probably been lying in wait. There was not much light on the way, and it was dark. No one spotted the lion,” he added.

Police and forest officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and suspended movement on the main staircase. Pilgrims were diverted to the older staircase near Jatashankar as search teams fanned out through the forest, and cages were deployed to capture the lion involved in the attack.

“The main trek has been closed today to allow us to look for the lion…There is a risk to the safety of other pilgrims, as it is likely the lion may be in the vicinity. So, the pilgrims have been diverted,” a forest official told The Indian Express.

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While locals claimed that the lion had been seen near the main staircase for the past three days, forest officials said that adequate measures were in place. “This is the first incident where a lion has attacked a pilgrim walking to the Ambaji temple… Previously, a leopard had dragged away a 11-year-old girl during the annual pilgrimage, but that incident occurred on the outskirts of the mountain…not from the steps to the temple,” the forest official said.

While locals claimed that the lion had been seen near the main staircase for the past three days, forest officials said that adequate measures were in place. (Express Photo) While locals claimed that the lion had been seen near the main staircase for the past three days, forest officials said that adequate measures were in place. (Express Photo)

‘An unfortunate incident’: Minister

Gujarat Forests and Environment, Climate Change, and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia described the incident as unfortunate and said the government would investigate what prompted the attack.

“It is an unfortunate incident. Usually, lions do not attack without a reason. We will probe the reasons for this attack. The family was climbing along with other trekkers…forest officials were also present at the site,” Modhwadia told The Indian Express.

Adding that the rising conflicts involving Asiatic Lions in the state had prompted the government to look into the issue, Modhwadia said that a meeting would be held on Monday to review the standard operating procedures.

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“This is the second such incident where a child has been dragged away (since June 24)… and we are unable to ascertain the reason for these two attacks. In the other recent attacks, there had been provocation and teasing. As of now, we have closed the pathway to Girnar. On Monday, we have called a review meeting to see what needs to be revised to minimise the conflict,” Modhwadia added.

Also Read | Two injured in separate lion attacks in Gujarat, says forest dept

Recent lion attacks in Gujarat

* July 8: A 21-year-old man was dragged away and killed by a lion and lioness near Antaliya village in Amreli district.

* July 6: A lion attacked a cattle herder in Garajia village of Palitana, pinning him to the ground.

* June 24: A child walking with his grandfather was dragged away by a lioness. His body was recovered from the forest area later.

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* June 17: A man did not return home in the Pipleshwar area in Bhavnagar. His body parts were recovered eight days later. He is suspected to have been preyed upon by a lion.

* June 16: A 25-year-old man in Kovaya village in Amreli was attacked when he went walking to his field. A part of his body was recovered.