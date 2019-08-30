Toggle Menu
Girl kidnapped from Rajasthan rescued, 22-yr-old man arrested

According to Local Crime Branch officials of Ahmedabad police, 22-year-old Prahlad alias Pahel Ramdin, from Ghughri in Madhya Pradesh, kidnapped eight-year-old girl from Dungarpur of Rajasthan, from outside her school on August 21.

On Wednesday evening, an LCB team found Prahlad with the girl outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad.

Police on Thursday rescued an eight-year-old girl who was abducted from a village in Rajasthan and brought to Ahmedabad and arrested a man in the case.

On Wednesday evening, an LCB team found Prahlad with the girl outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. “After initial questioning, the accused revealed that he abducted the girl from a village in Rajasthan. We handed him over to the Rajasthan Police along with the girl,” said BV Gohil, assistant commissioner of police, Crime Branch.

