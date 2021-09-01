Gir Somnath: 2 injured in leopard attack

Two persons were injured in a leopard attack in a village in Gir Somnath in the wee hours of Tuesday after which forest officials have begun an operation to nab the big cat.

According to officials of Gujarat Forest Department, the incident occurred in Dron village under Gir Gadhada town area of Gir Somnath around 3 am on Tuesday when a leopard attacked two siblings who were sleeping in a shed in the village.

“The incident occurred under Gir East division and Jasadhar range where Suresh Kaniya Machar (18) and Sharda Kaniya Machar (16) were injured by leopard around 3 am in their shed in the farmland. They have minor injuries on legs. They are given primary treatment at Gir Gadhada health center,” read a statement from the Gujarat Forest Department.

“Field staff are at the location and Required cages are being set up,” it added.