Lion cub deaths in Gir: Gujarat forest minister says situation under control, no new casualties in 3 days

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Amid the recent deaths of eight lion cubs from a suspected infection caused by the Babesia parasite, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia visited the Jamwala Rescue Centre and Jasadhar Animal Care Centre in Gir Somnath district Sunday, where 17 lions are currently under observation. Modhwadia assured that no lion deaths have been reported in the Gir region for the past three days and that the situation is now under control.
Following his visit to the two centres, Modhwadia issued a statement saying, “Today, along with forest officials, I reviewed the details regarding the recent deaths of the lion cubs and personally observed the lions and cubs currently undergoing treatment.”
“A total of 17 lions are presently under observation at both the Jamwala and Jasadhar centres. For the past three days, there have been no further incidents or casualties. Lion prides in the surrounding areas are also being closely monitored. Teams of veterinary doctors are working round-the-clock, and notably, the deworming process for around 500 lions has already been completed,” Modhwadia added.
The minister stated there is no cause for panic and congratulated the forest officials and medical teams for taking timely preventive measures to contain the spread of parasites.
The issue originally came to light around May 26 when the state government confirmed that two lion cubs had died of a suspected Babesia infection. Modhwadia had previously explained that the Babesia parasite is transmitted to animals through ticks, causing severe weakness, coughing, and nasal discharge, which can ultimately prove fatal.
Samples from the deceased cubs have been dispatched to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar to definitively ascertain the cause of death; the final laboratory results are still awaited.
According to the latest Lion Population Estimation conducted by the Gujarat Forest Department in 2025, Gujarat is home to 891 Asiatic lions.
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