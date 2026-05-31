Lion cub deaths in Gir: Gujarat forest minister says situation under control, no new casualties in 3 days

A total of 17 lions are presently under observation at both the Jamwala and Jasadhar centres (File photo for representative use).

Amid the recent deaths of eight lion cubs from a suspected infection caused by the Babesia parasite, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia visited the Jamwala Rescue Centre and Jasadhar Animal Care Centre in Gir Somnath district Sunday, where 17 lions are currently under observation. Modhwadia assured that no lion deaths have been reported in the Gir region for the past three days and that the situation is now under control.

Following his visit to the two centres, Modhwadia issued a statement saying, “Today, along with forest officials, I reviewed the details regarding the recent deaths of the lion cubs and personally observed the lions and cubs currently undergoing treatment.”