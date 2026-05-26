Two lion cubs died of suspected parasitic infection, says Gujarat govt

Modhwadia issued a statement in the wake of reports claiming the death of five lions in the Gir region. (AI generated Image)

Two lion cubs have died of suspected infection caused by Babesia parasites in the Gir forest region, forest minister Arjun Modhwadia said on Tuesday.

While assuring that there was no need to worry, he said forest officials were working to prevent the possible spread of the infection.

Modhwadia issued a statement in the wake of reports claiming the death of five lions in the Gir region. “While reports claim that five lions died from the Babesia virus, only two lion deaths suspected to be from the Babesia virus have come to our notice. The remaining deaths have occurred either due to conflict (in-fighting) or other reasons.”