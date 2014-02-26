Gift clean Guj to Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary: Modi

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed the people to “gift” Mahatma Gandhi a clean Gujarat on his 150th birth anniversary in 2019.

The BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate was speaking at the Mahatma Gandhi Swacchata (cleanliness) Mission and e-Nagar project of the state Government at Mahatma Mandir her. “In 2019, 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated. This is not a small event. A man of the century was born on our earth. Why shouldn’t we take inspiration from him? What will we gift him? We should gift him his most

favourite thing,” he said.

Modi said cleanliness was very dear to Mahatma Gandhi and at each and every step of his life, he gave much importance to it. “The 6.5 crore Gujaratis will take this pledge of cleanliness and we will make Gujarat clean, so that Gandhi will want to reincarnate here.”

He said a clean and healthy society would also inspire the nation-building process, and other cities and states would follow the initiatives. “We will have to take this initiative as a movement and who else but Gandhi can become our inspiration. His views are so relevant even today….Gandhi was propagator of cleanliness

throughout his life,” he said.

Modi also lamented that “our mothers and sisters” have no access to closed toilets. “We talk about ‘nari-sanman’ and ‘nari-gaurav’, (so) we should empathise with those who have to defecate in the open. We must make a commitment that nobody will defecate in the open,” he said.

