Wife of key accused held from Ahmedabad airport; ‘had flown in from Dubai’

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As a probe into the multi-crore Shootspace investment fraud continued, police on Friday arrested the wife of the key accused from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, they said.
Bhumi Patel, who is a co-accused in the case, was arrested by the special operations group (SOG) of Gandhinagar Police after she landed at the airport from Dubai with her seven-year-old son. Her husband, Utpalkumar Raman Patel, was still believed to be in Dubai, said SOG police inspector Harendrasinh Bhati.
The police have made four arrests in the case so far. The fraud was executed from the office of Shootspace Digital Private Limited located in GIFT City.
A statement from the SOG said: “Shootspace Digital Private Limited, which is registered at Tower-D, No. 303, WTC Complex, located in GIFT City…had set up a data storage centre and servers, and announced false profits. It offered regular and fixed rental rates to the buyers of terabyte space and invested their money. But Shootspace did not have the data storage capacity it claimed, and after gaining the investors’ trust, the money invested in the company was diverted to CloudG Technology Limited, Harry Hospitality and Leisure Limited. The invested amount was embezzled, sunk, and a breach of trust was committed.”
In this regard, a case was registered under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(2)(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of the BNS, as well as Section 3 of the GPID Act, and Sections 21, 23 of the Banning of Unregistered Deposit Scheme Act, at Dabhoda Police Station in Gandhinagar.
A special investigation team (SIT) was formed under assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Ayush Jain of Dehgam Division to investigate the case.
Along with Bhumi, the police also arrested Dhruv s/o Jagdish Sardarsinh Chaudhary, a Director of CloudG Digital Private Limited.
According to the SOG statement, “It was learnt that the money of the investors…was transferred by the managing director of the company, to Harry Hospitality and Leisure Limited at Udaipur, Rajasthan. So, it became imperative to arrest Bhumi Patel.”
It further added, “However, based on her passport number, it was found that she had fled the country. Hence, a lookout notice (LOC) had been issued against her.
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