Wife of key accused held from Ahmedabad airport; ‘had flown in from Dubai’

The police have made four arrests in the case so far. The fraud was executed from the office of Shootspace Digital Private Limited located in GIFT City. (Representational)

As a probe into the multi-crore Shootspace investment fraud continued, police on Friday arrested the wife of the key accused from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, they said.

Bhumi Patel, who is a co-accused in the case, was arrested by the special operations group (SOG) of Gandhinagar Police after she landed at the airport from Dubai with her seven-year-old son. Her husband, Utpalkumar Raman Patel, was still believed to be in Dubai, said SOG police inspector Harendrasinh Bhati.

The police have made four arrests in the case so far. The fraud was executed from the office of Shootspace Digital Private Limited located in GIFT City.