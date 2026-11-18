THE Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Gandhinagar has been recognised as country’s first ‘Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) Resilience Hub’ by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

The designation makes GIFT City the newest Resilience Hub in Asia and the Pacific and positions it as a platform for sharing practical experience in urban resilience with cities in India and across the world, a statement issued on Tuesday said.

Speaking about the recognition, Sanjay Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director, GIFT City, said, “Resilience is fundamental to the credibility of a global financial centre. Businesses and communities need confidence that the city can anticipate risks, protect people and suffer critical services through disruption. This recognition strengthens our resolve to make resilience an integral part of GIFT City’s growth. As India’s first MCR2030 Resilience Hub, we will share our experience and work with partner cities to translate learning into practical improvements in urban preparedness. Our ambition is to demonstrate how financial competitiveness and resilient urban development can advance together.”