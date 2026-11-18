Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position th... Read More
THE Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Gandhinagar has been recognised as country’s first ‘Making Cities Resilient 2030 (MCR2030) Resilience Hub’ by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).
The designation makes GIFT City the newest Resilience Hub in Asia and the Pacific and positions it as a platform for sharing practical experience in urban resilience with cities in India and across the world, a statement issued on Tuesday said.
Speaking about the recognition, Sanjay Kaul, Group CEO and Managing Director, GIFT City, said, “Resilience is fundamental to the credibility of a global financial centre. Businesses and communities need confidence that the city can anticipate risks, protect people and suffer critical services through disruption. This recognition strengthens our resolve to make resilience an integral part of GIFT City’s growth. As India’s first MCR2030 Resilience Hub, we will share our experience and work with partner cities to translate learning into practical improvements in urban preparedness. Our ambition is to demonstrate how financial competitiveness and resilient urban development can advance together.”
The recognition marks a step in GIFT City’s efforts to embed disaster preparedness and risk management into its urban development and operations.
GIFT City joined MCR2030 in July 2022 with support from the Gujarat Institute of Disaster Management (GIDM) and guidance from UNDRR. It has completed Stages A and B of the initiative’s Resilience Roadmap and is progressing through Stage C, which focuses on implementation. A Detailed Disaster Resilience Scorecard assessment in June 2023 informed its Resilience Action Plan, finalised in March 2024 and now under implementation.
Its preparedness framework includes disaster management plans at city, building and utility levels, supported by a Crisis Management Group, an Incident Response System and designated disaster management officers. More than 15 mock drills have tested responses to emergencies, including earthquakes and fires. A dedicated disaster management store holds more than 36 types of emergency equipment.
GIFT City’s early-warning framework draws on India Meteorological Department forecasts, alerts from the National Disaster Management Authority’s SACHET platform, earthquake reports and inputs from the city’s weather station. Alerts and precautionary measures are communicated through a response network of building and utility disaster management officers and disaster risk reduction volunteers.
Launched by UNDRR in October 2020, MCR2030 helps cities strengthen disaster risk reduction and climate resilience through technical assistance, partnerships and knowledge exchange. As a Resilience Hub, GIFT City will contribute to this effort through peer learning, capacity building and the exchange of practical approaches to managing urban risks, the statement added.