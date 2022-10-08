scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

GIFT City nominated to import 200 tonne gold from UAE: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal who had visited GIFT City at Gandhinagar and interacted with officials on Saturday morning said the imported gold will be distributed from GIFT City to other parts of the country.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (File)

GIFT City will be nominated as an agency to import 200 tonnes of gold from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the middle-east nation, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, during his visit to Gujarat Saturday.

“I have take a decision which profits GIFT City and its expansion. Recently, we signed an FTA with the UAE. This agreement has come into force from May 1 under which almost 100 per cent of items exported to the UAE will go as duty-free. We have also allowed some items to be imported from the UAE with lesser duty. In order to encourage our gem and jewellery sector, 200 tonnes of gold will be brought at discounted rates to India. We will nominate GIFT City as the agency to import the gold,” said Goyal during his interaction with media persons at iHub, a student startup and innovation hub in Ahmedabad.

Goyal who had visited GIFT City at Gandhinagar and interacted with officials on Saturday morning said the imported gold will be distributed from GIFT City to other parts of the country. “This solves a big problem of middlemen faced by the gem and jewellery sector. Due to these middlemen, gold purchases used to be expensive. With today’s decision, we have solved their problem too,” he added.

“Barring 40-50 items, all other 11,000 odd items exported to the UAE will be duty-free,” Goyal said. Under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed in February 2022, India has allowed a one per cent duty concession for gold imports from the UAE upto 200 tonne of inbound shipments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...Premium
Pyllida Jay’s ‘Inspired By India’ explores the many way...
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...Premium
Google’s News Partnerships APAC head: ‘Committed to responding to n...
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 millionPremium
Liquid Death water startup valued at $700 million
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate itPremium
The online gaming market in India, and proposed rules to regulate it
More from Ahmedabad

According to official sources in GIFT City, the gold will be imported from the UAE through participants of India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) in Gujarat. IIBX also has three vaults where the imported gold can be stored.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 08:50:51 pm
Next Story

Follow these expert-approved tips while shaving your face

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 08: Latest News
Advertisement