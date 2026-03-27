GIFT City launches initiative to support women-led fintech startups

"Through initiatives such as the Women in Fintech Accelerator, we aim to support high-potential women-led startups with the capabilities and access required to engage with institutional capital.”

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on Thursday announced the launch of Women in Fintech Accelerator, an initiative that aims to improve the participation of women-led startups at the International Financial Services Centre. Launched under the GIFT International Fintech Innovation Hub (GIFT IFIH), the initiative is designed as an investment readiness programme to help women-led fintech ventures better access institutional capital and scale their operations, officials said.

Sanjay Kaul, MD and group CEO, GIFT City, said, “GIFT City is committed to fostering a globally competitive financial ecosystem that encourages innovation, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives such as the Women in Fintech Accelerator, we aim to support high-potential women-led startups with the capabilities and access required to engage with institutional capital.”