GIFT City inks pact with Faridabad financial management institute

The MoU also provides a framework for joint research, executive education, faculty exchanges, and knowledge platforms, reinforcing GIFT City’s focus on talent development and innovation as it expands its role in global finance and FinTech.

THE GUJARAT International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Gandhinagar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) in Haryana’s Faridabad this Monday to collaborate on capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in international finance, governance, and financial technology under the aegis of the GIFT International FinTech Institute.

As part of the MoU, a five-day Industry Immersion Programme for second-year MBA students of AJNIFM commenced this week at GIFT City. The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, cross-border financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies.

GIFT City’s Managing Director and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul said, “Our partnership with AJNIFM reflects GIFT City’s continued commitment to advancing industry-academia collaboration and strengthening capacity building in international financial services and FinTech. Through initiatives such as the Industry Immersion Programme, we aim to nurture skilled professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to India’s IFSC ecosystem and global financial markets.”