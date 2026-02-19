GIFT City inks pact with Faridabad financial management institute

The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, cross-border financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadFeb 19, 2026 01:59 AM IST
GIFT City Faridabad financial management institute, Faridabad financial management institute, GIFT City, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) project, AJNIFM, Indian express news, current affairsThe MoU also provides a framework for joint research, executive education, faculty exchanges, and knowledge platforms, reinforcing GIFT City’s focus on talent development and innovation as it expands its role in global finance and FinTech.
Make us preferred source on Google

THE GUJARAT International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) Gandhinagar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) in Haryana’s Faridabad this Monday to collaborate on capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in international finance, governance, and financial technology under the aegis of the GIFT International FinTech Institute.

As part of the MoU, a five-day Industry Immersion Programme for second-year MBA students of AJNIFM commenced this week at GIFT City. The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, cross-border financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies.

GIFT City’s Managing Director and Group CEO Sanjay Kaul said, “Our partnership with AJNIFM reflects GIFT City’s continued commitment to advancing industry-academia collaboration and strengthening capacity building in international financial services and FinTech. Through initiatives such as the Industry Immersion Programme, we aim to nurture skilled professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to India’s IFSC ecosystem and global financial markets.”

AJNIFM, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, brings extensive experience in policy-oriented finance education and capacity building, including training officers from key government financial and accounts services and delivering postgraduate and executive programmes in finance, management, and public policy.

The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, cross-border financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies that underpin GIFT City’s emergence as a global financial hub.

AJNIFM’s Director Praveen Kumar said, “This collaboration with GIFT City establishes a strategic partnership to co-design and deliver advanced postgraduate education in finance and governance. The cooperation will foster faculty and student exchanges, deepen collaborative learning, and enable both institutions to further strengthen their expertise in finance and governance.”

The MoU also provides a framework for joint research, executive education, faculty exchanges, and knowledge platforms, reinforcing GIFT City’s focus on talent development and innovation as it expands its role in global finance and FinTech.

 

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Jal Jeevan Mission case: Rajasthan seeks LOC against retired IAS Subodh Agarwal
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement