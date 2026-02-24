GIFT City hosts UK Mayoral delegation to push India-UK tie-ups in financial services, innovation

The interaction also highlighted opportunities for universities and innovation institutions from the West Midlands to expand their presence and partnerships within GIFT City’s ecosystem.

By: Express News Service
3 min readAhmedabadUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 10:05 AM IST
IndiaThe engagement underscores GIFT City’s continued focus on building global partnerships that support cross-border capital flows, talent development and innovation-led growth, the statement said.
Make us preferred source on Google

GIFT CITY (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) Gandhinagar on Monday hosted a high-level mayoral delegation from the West Midlands Combined Authority, United Kingdom, led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, marking a significant step towards strengthening India-UK collaboration in financial services, innovation and institutional partnerships.

The delegation included representatives from the West Midlands Growth Company, leading universities such as the University of Warwick, University of Birmingham, Birmingham City University, Aston University and Coventry University — which has established an international branch campus in GIFT City — along with industry leaders from mobility, advanced manufacturing, energy, artificial intelligence and financial services, as well as members of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and trade bodies. The visit was facilitated in collaboration with India Global Forum, a statement said.

Discussions focused on deepening bilateral engagement in international financial services, enabling institutional partnerships, and exploring collaboration across digital finance, artificial intelligence, sustainable finance and academic research. The interaction also highlighted opportunities for universities and innovation institutions from the West Midlands to expand their presence and partnerships within GIFT City’s ecosystem.

Speaking about the visit, Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director and Group CEO, GIFT City, said, “This engagement with the West Midlands mayoral delegation reflects the growing depth of India-UK cooperation across financial services, innovation and education. GIFT City provides a platform for global institutions, universities and enterprises to collaborate, invest and scale international operations from India. We see strong potential to expand partnerships with the West Midlands across financial services, global capability centres, research and emerging technology.”

During the visit, GIFT City officials presented the evolution of India’s first operational International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), highlighting its globally benchmarked regulatory framework, unified ecosystem and expanding opportunities across banking, capital markets, insurance, asset management, fintech, sustainable finance and global capability centres.

The delegation was briefed on GIFT City’s infrastructure readiness, policy stability and its growing role as a gateway for global institutions seeking to access India’s markets while operating within an internationally aligned regulatory environment, said the statement.

The visit concluded with a networking interaction and strategic discussions aimed at identifying next steps for collaboration, including institutional linkages, investment opportunities and knowledge partnerships. The engagement underscores GIFT City’s continued focus on building global partnerships that support cross-border capital flows, talent development and innovation-led growth, the statement said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
NCERT’s new Class 8 book lists ‘corruption in judiciary’, ‘massive backlog’ as challenges
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement