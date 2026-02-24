GIFT City hosts UK Mayoral delegation to push India-UK tie-ups in financial services, innovation

The engagement underscores GIFT City’s continued focus on building global partnerships that support cross-border capital flows, talent development and innovation-led growth, the statement said.

GIFT CITY (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) Gandhinagar on Monday hosted a high-level mayoral delegation from the West Midlands Combined Authority, United Kingdom, led by Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, marking a significant step towards strengthening India-UK collaboration in financial services, innovation and institutional partnerships.

The delegation included representatives from the West Midlands Growth Company, leading universities such as the University of Warwick, University of Birmingham, Birmingham City University, Aston University and Coventry University — which has established an international branch campus in GIFT City — along with industry leaders from mobility, advanced manufacturing, energy, artificial intelligence and financial services, as well as members of the Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and trade bodies. The visit was facilitated in collaboration with India Global Forum, a statement said.