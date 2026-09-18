GIFT City only Indian financial centre in Asia-Pacific top 15: Global index

GIFT City is recognised as India’s first International Financial Services Centre. (Express Photo)

Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar has climbed to 37th place in the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI 40), making it the only Indian financial centre among the top 15 in the Asia-Pacific region and placing it ahead of Mumbai and Delhi.

The smart city in Gujarat””s capital moved up 9 notches from the previous GFCI index, where it ranked 46. Mumbai improved by three points from last time but remains at 49, while Delhi fell to 56 from 54.

The London-based think tank Z/Yen and the Shenzhen-based China Development Institute published the report. The think tanks compiled the latest index after the conflict in the Middle East began.