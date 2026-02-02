GIFT City, gems & jewellery, real estate, pharma and healthcare, snack, education: What Gujarat industry & Service sector leaders said about the 2026-27 Union budget 

Sanjay Kaul, Managing Director & Group CEO, GIFT City, Gandhinagar

“THE BUDGET provides strong long-term tax certainty for entities operating from India’s maiden International Financial Services Centre at GIFT City, significantly enhancing the country’s offshore financial competitiveness. The extension of the tax deduction window to 20 years out of 25 years from 10 years out of 15 years, coupled with a clearly defined 15 per cent tax rate thereafter, offers clarity and predictability that global financial institutions and investors look for when making long-term location and capital allocation decisions. This policy stability strengthens GIFT City’s position as a globally competitive financial hub within India’s jurisdiction and reinforces confidence among banks, fund managers, exchanges and other IFSC participants.”

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC)

“THE UNION Budget addresses key bottlenecks and gives fresh momentum to India’s gems and jewellery sector. It improves liquidity, supports manufacturing and strengthens exports across the value chain. Extending duty-free import of Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) seeds and Sawn Diamonds till March 2028 is a timely and practical step. It keeps input costs low, supports production and exports, and safeguards a fast-growing segment where India already leads globally, helping secure the future of our industry.”

Sudhir Nanavati, President, GLS University

“…DEMONSTRATES A clear focus on education, skilling and the transition from education to employment. The proposal for University Townships near industrial corridors, increased focus on STEM infrastructure and targeted support for women students will improve higher education outcomes. The emphasis on linking education with industry needs, services-led growth and emerging technologies is encouraging.”

Sanjay Singal, CEO, Wagh Bakri Tea Group

“THE BUDGET strengthens the critical linkage between agriculture and FMCG through a combination of farmer-centric initiatives, infrastructure investments and technology adoption. Measures aimed at improving farm productivity, reducing risk and enhancing market access will benefit plantation crops such as tea. There is a clear focus on rural incomes, women-led enterprises and improved access to MSME financing.”

Bipin Hadvani, Founder, Gopal Snacks

“…REFLECTS A balanced approach to agriculture, food processing and consumption-led growth. Measures aimed at improving farmer incomes, strengthening agri-value chains and leveraging technology through initiatives such as Bharat-VISTAAR will benefit both producers and FMCG players. Enhanced investment in infrastructure and logistics will help reduce costs and improve market access for food products. The emphasis on rural entrepreneurship and women-led enterprises will support demand creation in semi-urban and rural markets.

Bhavesh Varmora, Chairman and Managing Director, Varmora Group

“THE STEPPED-UP public capital expenditure of ₹12.2 lakh crore will directly support better connectivity, logistics and urban infrastructure, creating healthy momentum for the construction and building materials ecosystem. The continued focus on high-speed rail, waterways and technology-driven industrial growth provides long-term visibility and confidence for sustained demand across the sector.”

Shekhar Patel, MD & CEO, Ganesh Housing Ltd

“FOR THE real estate sector, the Budget improves long-term fundamentals around connectivity, capital confidence and planned urbanisation. Cities such as Ahmedabad stand to benefit significantly from this approach, given their strong industrial base, improving urban infrastructure and growing appeal as destinations for businesses, talent and institutional capital. The emphasis on digital public infrastructure and technology-enabled governance will further shape how such cities plan, develop and manage real assets, supporting more efficient and future-ready urban ecosystems.”

Sunil Shukla, Director General, Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)

“THE UNION Budget 2026 rightly recognises MSMEs as ‘Champion Enterprises’ central to India’s growth, with a strong focus on equity, liquidity and professional support to help them scale sustainably. The emphasis on women-led enterprises through initiatives like SHE-Marts is particularly encouraging, enabling a shift from livelihoods to true enterprise ownership.”

Rajiv Gandhi, CEO and MD, Hester Biosciences and President, Ahmedabad Management Association

“TODAY’S BUDGET primarily aims towards ease of doing business and ease of living. There is a focus on simplifying administrative processes. The budget has addressed MSMEs, Agriculture, Tourism, Animal Husbandry & Fishing, allotting high budgets in these sectors setting them on a path of high growth.”

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals

“THE UNION Budget 2026–27 sends a reassuring message that India’s growth will be anchored in healthier citizens and stronger health systems. The continued focus on expanding public health capacity, strengthening prevention, and improving access across tier-2 and tier-3 India is consistent with the vision of Viksit Bharat. We welcome the emphasis to deepen India’s life sciences and innovation ecosystem through Biopharma SHAKTI, including new and upgraded education and research institutions and a nationwide network of 1000 accredited clinical trial sites. These steps will accelerate the development of advanced therapies and reinforce India’s position as a trusted global destination for healthcare and life sciences.”

Dr Sharvil Patel, MD, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

“THE THRUST on Lifesciences is a welcome step as the Indian Lifesciences Sector looks at building capabilities for leadership and growth in the future. The Biopharma Shakti programme heralds a long-term vision that can catapult India to the next orbit of growth. The focus on upgrading NIPERs and strengthening the talent pipeline, benchmarking regulatory infrastructure to global standards, creating a network of over a thousand accredited India Clinical Trials Sites, are all steps in the right direction. Exempting 17 cancer drugs and 7 rare disease drugs from customs duty will greatly improve patient access.”