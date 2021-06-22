Ghee scam case: Former Dudhsagar Dairy chairman held

The state government in July 2020 had found in a probe that as many as 600 metric tonnes of ghee worth Rs 47 crore was adulterated with palm oil at one of the dairy units in Dudhsagar Dairy of Mehsana.

Former chairman of Mehsana-based Dudhsagar Dairy (Mehsana District Milk Co-operative Federation Limited), Asha Thakor, was arrested on June 21 by the Mehsana Police in connection with the 600 metric tonne ghee adulteration scam case.

An FIR was then lodged against the then chairman Asha Thakor, vice chairman Moghji Patel along with managing director NJ Baxi under IPC sections 406 for criminal breach of trust, 409 for criminal breach of trust by public servant, 272 for adulteration of food or drinks meant for sale and 273 for selling noxious food or drinks and 120b for criminal conspiracy.

According to police, Moghji Patel and Baxi were arrested in August 2020 while Thakor was held on June 21, 11 months after the FIR was lodged.

“The accused was sent to judicial custody Tuesday by Mehsana B division police team. Further investigation of this case is being carried out by an officer of DySP rank,” said a senior police officer in Mehsana.