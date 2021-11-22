Gujarat confidential: Poet Engineer

Kedi Trupti ni, a collection of 111 Gujarati ghazals written by Mukesh Joshi, was released at the auditorium of the Gujarat Sahitya Parishad in Ahmedabad Friday. The collection, on the theme of satisfaction, was released in the presence of literary figures such as Yoseph Macwan, SS Rahi, Satin Desai ‘Parvez’, Krushna Dave, Bhagyesh Jha, etc. Joshi, an engineer, is the Chief General Manager of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL). The release was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta, also the managing director of SSNNL. This is Joshi’s second collection of ghazals that has been published.

Birthday Greetings!

Uttar Pradesh Governor and former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel celebrated her birthday on Sunday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, among others, greeted her on social media. Although the governor of UP, she continues to have a significant presence in Gujarat politics. CM Patel, who represents the Ghatlodia assembly constituency that was formerly represented by Anandiben, is considered one of her top loyalists.

WittyVala

CR Paatil’s visit to Rajkot Saturday came amid the issue of the local unit of the BJP omitting the names of Rajya Sabha MP Ram Mokariya, MLA Govind Patel and party veteran Vaju Vala from its invite for a new year gathering. But Paatil played the issue down, insisting the Rajkot city unit was doing good and that there was no factionalism. He also drove to Vala’s residence and spent a few minutes interacting with the former Karnataka governor. During the meeting, the BJP chief casually asked Vala as to how he was doing. The veteran, who was at his typical witty self, replied he was doing well since all he has to do these days was to work his legs up and not the mind.