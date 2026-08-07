‘Package from Germany’: 3 foreign nationals held from UP for duping Rajkot man of Rs 6.31 lakh

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THE RAJKOT Rural Police on Thursday arrested two men and a woman, all foreign nationals, from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly scamming a man with a gift from Germany and making him pay Rs 6.31 lakh in various “taxes and fees” as part of a cyber fraud.
The police arrested Josephine Yaa Ansah alias Angel (28), of Accra, Ghana; Mgengeli Imani Denis (22), of Tanzania; and Philip Batista Joseph Valentine (23), of Lakki, South Sudan, from Noida and brought them to Gujarat on a transit warrant.
According to the police, Josephine Yaa Ansah alias Angel, met the complainant through a fake Facebook account in the name of Mary M Samuel, and developed trust with him. She communicated with the complainant through frequent messages on WhatsApp, took the complainant into confidence and told him she had sent him a “package from Germany”.
A statement from the Rajkot Rural Police said, “The co-accused and the female accused called the complainant from another mobile number impersonating an employee of the Delhi airport. On this call, they told the complainant that they had received a package for him containing 30,000 Euros, a gold chain, an iPhone and a watch, among other things.”
They then began calling and asking him to pay various charges to have the package released from the airport. In total, the complainant paid Rs 6,31,900 without receiving the parcel. At some point, the complainant directly called the parcel office of the Delhi airport to inquire about his package where he was told they had never received one in his name. He then filed the complaint at the cybercrime police station.
On the basis of digital evidence, phone numbers, IP logs and WhatsApp chats, the police found out that the accused were in the Greater Noida region of UP. Since another team of the Cybercrime Police were already in Delhi on another investigation, they were informed of the location of these three accused and they were apprehended with the help of the local police.
The police also had 15 bank accounts of the accused persons frozen.
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