‘Package from Germany’: 3 foreign nationals held from UP for duping Rajkot man of Rs 6.31 lakh

On the basis of digital evidence, phone numbers, IP logs and WhatsApp chats, the police found out that the accused were in the Greater Noida region of UP.

THE RAJKOT Rural Police on Thursday arrested two men and a woman, all foreign nationals, from Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly scamming a man with a gift from Germany and making him pay Rs 6.31 lakh in various “taxes and fees” as part of a cyber fraud.

The police arrested Josephine Yaa Ansah alias Angel (28), of Accra, Ghana; Mgengeli Imani Denis (22), of Tanzania; and Philip Batista Joseph Valentine (23), of Lakki, South Sudan, from Noida and brought them to Gujarat on a transit warrant.

According to the police, Josephine Yaa Ansah alias Angel, met the complainant through a fake Facebook account in the name of Mary M Samuel, and developed trust with him. She communicated with the complainant through frequent messages on WhatsApp, took the complainant into confidence and told him she had sent him a “package from Germany”.