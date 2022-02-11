German envoy visits Surat metro site

The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner visited Surat city Thursday and met leading diamond businessmen and Surat metro officials, among others. Lindner spent over an hour at the upcoming Bhimrad metro station in Surat city.

“He visited our casting yard and the new tunnel boring machines. He was briefed about the entire project. He interacted with the staff and also participated in a plantation drive,” said an official from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) who participated in the meetings with the diplomat.

The German Development Bank KFW is financing the first phase of Surat Metro project along with French Development Bank AFD. Lindner visited diamond barons, including Savjibhai Dholakia, founder chairman of Surat-based Hari Krishna Exports.