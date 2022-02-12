German Ambassador takes Ro-Ro ferry service ride from Hazira port

GERMAN ambassador to India and Bhutan Walter J Lindner and his team of delegates, who are on a visit to Gujarat, took a ride on the Ro-Ro ferry service from the Adani Port at Hazira to reach Ghogha in Bhavnagar, on Friday.

Lindner was accompanied by Stephen Koch (Minister and head of Economic and Global Affairs), Maria Enig (acting counsel general, German Consulate), and Ashumi Shroff (Senior Advisor of Economic Affairs).

Chetan Contractor, who runs Ro Ro ferry services, said, “The German Ambassador was very enthusiastic in getting the information about how the ferry services run and took a round in the captain’s cabin. We also shared the details about the transportation of trucks, cars and people from Surat to Ghogha. He also asked us about our future plans for expanding the routes, and also introducing another ferry service.”

Lindner has been in Surat since Thursday when he visited the fort, the site of the Metro Rail and the Hari Krishna Diamond Exports at Ichchapore where he spent around three hours.

Before that the ambassador was in Anand, visiting the Amul plant. RS Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said, “Before his visit to Anand, he had requested an interaction with few of the milk producers. During his visit, he interacted with both male and female milk producers of Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd for about 30-40 minutes. He expressed happiness that the women milk producers felt empowered.”

Talking to the Indian Express, Savji Dholakia, owner of Hari Krishna diamonds firm at Surat, said, “ He paid visit to all the departments and also talked to the people working in the factory. He asked me how will be the growth of Surat be impacted if Metro rail comes up and also asked whether the diamond business from Mumbai will shift to Surat or not.”

Lindner has visited the Statue of Unity, and also met governor Acharya Devvrat earlier this week.