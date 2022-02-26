General Naravane to participate in Ahmedabad Design Week

General M M Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, is scheduled to participate in the inaugural event of three-day “Ahmedabad Design Week 3.0” that begins at Karnavati University on Saturday.

The event based on the theme “Design and Innovation in Defence and Aerospace” will have Hari Babu Srivastava, Director General- Technology Management as the Guest of Honour on the first day at the private university in Uvarsad, Gandhinagar.

Other guest speakers on Saturday include scientist and former Director General of BrahMos Aerospace Dr Sudhir Mishra and Wing Commander Saurabh Chauhan. A panel discussion on “Defence R&D in India: Designing for 2050, the Road Ahead” will also be held.

On Sunday, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, department of defence R&D, Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, labour and employment department and Dr Amit Prashant, officiating director of IIT-Gandhinagar are expected to remain present.

On the final day of the event, state minister for home Harsh Sanghavi, Dr Rutvij Patel, co-spokesperson, BJP Gujarat are among the guests expected to remain present.