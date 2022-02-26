scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

General Naravane to participate in Ahmedabad Design Week

The event based on the theme “Design and Innovation in Defence and Aerospace” will have Hari Babu Srivastava, Director General- Technology Management as the Guest of Honour on the first day at the private university in Uvarsad, Gandhinagar.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 26, 2022 5:57:19 am
Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane (File)

General M M Naravane, Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army, is scheduled to participate in the inaugural event of three-day “Ahmedabad Design Week 3.0” that begins at Karnavati University on Saturday.

The event based on the theme “Design and Innovation in Defence and Aerospace” will have Hari Babu Srivastava, Director General- Technology Management as the Guest of Honour on the first day at the private university in Uvarsad, Gandhinagar.

Other guest speakers on Saturday include scientist and former Director General of BrahMos Aerospace Dr Sudhir Mishra and Wing Commander Saurabh Chauhan. A panel discussion on “Defence R&D in India: Designing for 2050, the Road Ahead” will also be held.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Sunday, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, department of defence R&D, Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, labour and employment department and Dr Amit Prashant, officiating director of IIT-Gandhinagar are expected to remain present.

More from Ahmedabad

On the final day of the event, state minister for home Harsh Sanghavi, Dr Rutvij Patel, co-spokesperson, BJP Gujarat are among the guests expected to remain present.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement