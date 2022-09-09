scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

General Atomics official visits National Forensic Sciences University

Lall reportedly discussed “the niche areas of technology wherein India can collaborate with USA” with NFSU officials and further discussions were held with NFSU subject matter experts on areas of nuclear forensics, cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital forensics.

He also discussed cooperation between governments on military intelligence sharing and areas of interest for Indo-US collaboration. (File Photo)

Chief Executive of General Atomic Global Corporation Vivek Lall visited National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Gandhinagar, on Friday, the University said in a press release.

Lall reportedly discussed “the niche areas of technology wherein India can collaborate with USA” with NFSU officials and further discussions were held with NFSU subject matter experts on areas of nuclear forensics, cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital forensics.

According to the release, Lall also visited the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and addressed University students, highlighting role played by key technologies like automobiles, energy, electronics, Metaverse, AI, unmanned aircraft, brain computer interface and the gap in technology development and policy making.

He also discussed cooperation between governments on military intelligence sharing and areas of interest for Indo-US collaboration.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
More from Ahmedabad

Lall is on the International Advisory Group of Commerce in Washington DC and serves on the Board of Directors of US India Business Council in Washington DC.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 11:00:41 pm
Next Story

Chandigarh consumer forum asks Sanjay Popli to pay Rs 1.23L as pending electricity bill dues

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement