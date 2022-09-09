General Atomics official visits National Forensic Sciences University

Chief Executive of General Atomic Global Corporation Vivek Lall visited National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Gandhinagar, on Friday, the University said in a press release.

Lall reportedly discussed “the niche areas of technology wherein India can collaborate with USA” with NFSU officials and further discussions were held with NFSU subject matter experts on areas of nuclear forensics, cyber security, artificial intelligence and digital forensics.

According to the release, Lall also visited the Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security and addressed University students, highlighting role played by key technologies like automobiles, energy, electronics, Metaverse, AI, unmanned aircraft, brain computer interface and the gap in technology development and policy making.

He also discussed cooperation between governments on military intelligence sharing and areas of interest for Indo-US collaboration.

Lall is on the International Advisory Group of Commerce in Washington DC and serves on the Board of Directors of US India Business Council in Washington DC.