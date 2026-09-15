India’s gem and jewellery exports continued positive momentum in August: Council

Studded gold jewellery exports rose 51.22% to $642.85 million in August, while overall gem and jewellery exports grew 3.14% to $2.30 billion. (File photo/Canva)

Value addition drove up exports of studded gold jewellery by 51.22 per cent (%) to $642.85 million in August, while gross gem and jewellery exports increased by 3.14% to $2.30 billion in the same month.

Data provided by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Monday shows that cut and polished diamond exports, in volume terms, rose by 3.23%, from 12.94 lakh carats in August 2025 to 13.36 lakh carats in August 2026, “indicating early signs of renewed demand and positive momentum in the global diamond market.”

According to the statistical data, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds in July 2026 was at $876.40 million (Rs 8,397.82 crore), and it shows a decline of (-) 18.23% as compared to $1,071.73 million (Rs 9,230.69 crore) for the same period a year ago.