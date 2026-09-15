India’s gem and jewellery exports continued positive momentum in August: Council

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Value addition drove up exports of studded gold jewellery by 51.22 per cent (%) to $642.85 million in August, while gross gem and jewellery exports increased by 3.14% to $2.30 billion in the same month.
Data provided by the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Monday shows that cut and polished diamond exports, in volume terms, rose by 3.23%, from 12.94 lakh carats in August 2025 to 13.36 lakh carats in August 2026, “indicating early signs of renewed demand and positive momentum in the global diamond market.”
According to the statistical data, the overall gross export of cut and polished diamonds in July 2026 was at $876.40 million (Rs 8,397.82 crore), and it shows a decline of (-) 18.23% as compared to $1,071.73 million (Rs 9,230.69 crore) for the same period a year ago.
Similarly, total gross export of gold jewellery (plain and studded) was at $1,040.87 million (Rs 9,972.09 crore) in July 2026 and has shown a growth of (+) 8.73% (+21.03% in Rs term) as compared to $957.31 million (Rs 8,239.51 crore) for the same period in the previous year.
The GJEPC, in its statement on Monday, that India’s gem and jewellery exports continued “positive momentum” in August 2026, with gross exports increasing 3.14% in US dollar terms and 12.52% in rupee terms year-on-year to $2.30 billion (Rs 21,945.87 crore), compared to $2.23 billion (Rs 19,503.52 crore) in August last year.
Sources in the GJEPC said that a notable trend during the month was the strong performance of value-added jewellery exports. While cut and polished diamond exports remained under pressure in value terms, the volume of cut and polished diamonds exported increased from 12.94 lakh carats in August 2025 to 13.36 lakh carats in August 2026. At the same time, studded gold jewellery exports surged 51.22% in US dollar terms, indicating growing demand for finished and value-added jewellery from international markets, the sources said.
This shift towards value addition is significant for India’s gem and jewellery ecosystem, as more diamonds are being incorporated into finished jewellery within the country, creating greater value across the manufacturing chain and supporting employment and economic activity.
GJEPC chairman Kirit Bhansali said, “August’s export performance reflects the resilience and adaptability of India’s gem and jewellery industry. The increase in diamond export volumes, along with the sharp growth in studded gold jewellery exports, highlights India’s growing ability to create greater value by transforming precious materials into finished jewellery.”
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